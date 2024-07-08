Greens MP Rejects Barrister’s Re4eport into Migrant Exploitation Issues

Greens MP Darleen Tana has rejected the report made by barrister Rachel Burt saying it does not accept a report into allegations relating to her husband’s business and says it “substantially misrepresents her involvement”.
The issue is yet another nightmare event for the troubled Party and follows the lengthy delays following the report commissioned from Wellington employment law specialist Rachel Burt.
Tana issued a statement relating to the request from her former Party for her to resign from Parliament following the allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband’s business.
She resigned from the party after an investigation into the allegations.
Tana said she did receive a copy of the report and attended the caucus meeting where it was discussed.
“I do not feel that natural justice has been followed during this process, and at Saturday’s hui it seemed clear that a pre-determined view had been formed prior to hearing from me.
“I can confirm, as indicated during today’s conference with the Green Party leadership, that I have subsequently resigned as a member of the Green Party.
“I want to make it clear that I do not accept the findings of the report and believe that it substantially misrepresents the level of my involvement in my husband’s business.
“This was an investigation into what I knew and should have disclosed to my party leadership. I am therefore deeply concerned by the party’s summary of the findings.
“The report does not say that migrant exploitation has occurred, let alone that I am responsible for it in any capacity.
“I have only had a short time to consider this report, and am taking some time to consider it before making any further comment.”