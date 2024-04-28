The Tabloid Villain’s Nice Guy Lawyer
Tom Borman, LawFuel ‘Law Star’ writer and legal contributor
Representing Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer who became the focus of the #Metoo movement’s most egregious observations about sexual harassment, may not be the most popular client for most lawyers but for Arthur Aidala his appellate win freeing Weinstein was undoubtedly a career highlight in a career marked by notable wins as the go-to lawyer for what the NY Times called America’s ‘tabloid villains’.
Aidala, 56, emphasized at a post-appellate win court case that the importance of upholding legal precedents was paramount.
“You cannot disregard a century of legal tradition simply because an individual is unpopular.”
He specifically referenced the Molineux precedent, which played a pivotal role in the reversal of the verdict, expressing his belief that the court’s decision was a significant moment for the American justice system, instilling confidence in its integrity.
The New York state Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction last week citing prejudicial conduct by the judge during the New York County trial.
Aidala revealed that Weinstein learned of the ruling while in prison in upstate New York, where he received a notification from a fellow inmate. Aidala recounted his conversation with Weinstein, who expressed gratitude towards him and his legal team for their efforts.
Reflecting on his interactions with Weinstein since their initial meeting, Aidala recalled Weinstein’s consistent assertion of innocence. Weinstein vehemently denied the allegations against him and reiterated his innocence during their recent conversation, he told the media.
Aidala admitted his surprise at the verdict, as he had not anticipated further decisions from the court of appeals.
He outlined the next steps, indicating that Weinstein would be transferred from the upstate prison to a facility near the Manhattan courthouse for a new trial, presided over by a different judge and prosecutor.
Aidala confirmed his readiness for trial and disclosed Weinstein’s intention to testify.
Underlining Weinstein’s opportunity to present his side of the story, Aidala emphasized that Weinstein’s account remained consistent throughout. He acknowledged Weinstein’s acknowledgment of a sexual encounter with Miriam Haley but emphasized that it was consensual and not coerced.
Who Is Arthur Aidala?
Born and raised in New York he has established himself as a well known figure in high profile cases, displaying media savvy along with his advocacy skills.
Among many profile cases he has handled was his representation of the late parking lot magnate and former NY Post owner Abe Hirschfeld in a murder-for-hire case.
He is often featured as a legal analyst or commentator, including hosting his own radio show The Arthur Aidala Power Hour radio show, frequent appearances on FOX and other radio and TV shows reporting upon and providing background on major legal cases and issues. He recently received a splashy coverage from the New York Times, who wrote of him as the ‘nice-guy lawyer for America’s tabloid villains.’
He worked as Senior Assistant District Attorney at the Kings County District Attorney’s Office and swiftly moved up to become a Senior Trial Attorney, known for handling complex felony and homicide trials.
Later, he took on the role of Managing Partner at Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, overseeing a wide spectrum of cases including criminal defense, civil litigation, and corporate matters.
The Wife-and-Partner
Aidalas is married to law partner Marianne Betuna, with both of them working on the Weinstein case after Weinstein fell out with former attorney Ben Brafman.
Betuna has received wide recognition for litigation work in DUI and drugs issues, along with estates, trust and surrogate legal claims.
The couple live in Brooklyn and have two sons and a daughter.
Awards & Accomplishments
Aidalas is past President of the Brooklyn Bar Association and is a founding member of the Columbian Lawyers Association, playing a critical role in establishing and guiding this association that connects Italian-American lawyers for networking and professional growth.
His nice-guy image and unquestioned success in cases like Harvey Weinstein’s cement his position as the go-to lawyer for the ‘tabloid villains’ and others.