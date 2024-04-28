The Open-Mike Judge: Mulder for Murder, She Said

Sometimes technology can be a bummer, particularly for those caught saying what they think instead of what they should be saying publicly. Such was the case with Texas Judge Nancy Mulder whose comments to an ’empty courtroom’ were live streamed.
The Judge stepped aside from two cases involving a murder defendant last week after inadvertently revealing her opinions on the matter while she was unaware her microphone was still on.
She declared a mistrial in the murder case against Jorge Esparza and extended apologies to Esparza’s legal team, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.
“I deeply regret the comments I made during what I believed was a private conversation with court staff in an empty courtroom,” she told the Dallas Morning News.
Mulder, a Democratic candidate for a judgeship on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, found herself entangled in controversy after her offhand remarks were captured on a live stream.
The defendant was facing charges for the 2020 killing of Ricardo Medina-Madriz, which occurred on the victim’s first date with a woman Esparza was allegedly stalking.
Mulder frequently broadcasts trials live. During Tuesday’s trial, Esparza’s defense attorney noted his client was experiencing what appeared to be a panic attack.
Once the jurors and legal teams exited the courtroom on Tuesday, an unidentified individual suggested to Mulder that Esparza should be placed on suicide watch.
A dialogue ensued with Mulder opining that Esparza was likely distraught because he was caught in the act.
“I think he’s crying for himself because he knows he’s going to prison for a long time,” she remarked.
Disagreeing with an assertion that Esparza’s actions were senseless, Mulder implied a motive behind the murder.
“He wanted to show her he’s a man,” she said.
Mulder also expressed frustration with the legal proceedings, noting a perceived lack of adherence to procedural norms in evidence admission.
“We all know he’s going to get convicted and get a bunch of time, but that doesn’t mean you can just phone it in. You’ve got to follow the steps,” she commented.
As the live stream continued, Mulder realized her microphone was still active.
“Oh, shoot, I’m still streaming,” she remarked.