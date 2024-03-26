Healthcare Litigation Partner Joins McCarter & English

NEWARK, NJ (March 26, 2024) — McCarter & English today announced the addition of Khaled “Kay” Klele as a partner in the firm’s Newark headquarters office. Klele joins the firm’s Healthcare group, bringing nearly 25 years of litigation and healthcare experience.
“We are very excited to welcome Kay to the firm,” said Joseph T. Boccassini, McCarter & English Firmwide Managing Partner. “Kay’s deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and his experience helping clients navigate the various legal and compliance issues that impact healthcare providers will greatly benefit our clients and further strengthen our healthcare practice.”
Klele joins from Riker Danzig. His practice centers on servicing a variety of clients operating in the healthcare space, including, among others, group practices, ambulatory surgical centers, telemedicine providers, addiction centers, medispas, healthcare service firms, management service organizations (MSOs), and pharmacies. He represents clients in general commercial litigation matters as well as in disputes involving healthcare issues such as payor audits, insurance fraud, the False Claims Act, and reimbursement.
With his deep understanding of the healthcare regulatory framework, Klele counsels his clients on federal and state compliance issues including the corporate practice of medicine, self-referral and anti-kickback laws, Medicare/Medicaid, transparency laws, and licensing issues. He also has experience in all aspects of governance, structuring, and operating MSOs, an increasingly popular administrative structure in the healthcare space.
Klele also oversees facility licensing for clients and disputes with departments of health, and represents clients in transactions, including practice purchases and consolidation, leasing arrangements, and provider agreements.
“I am thrilled to be joining McCarter. The firm is well positioned in the market, and I have a deep respect for the attorneys at McCarter whom I have encountered over the years,” said Klele. “The Healthcare group’s capabilities and client base are broad, and I look forward to expanding my practice with the firm’s diverse capabilities and its national platform.”
“Kay’s broad experience advising clients in the healthcare space complements our existing practice and brings new capabilities to our healthcare and business clients across the firm’s platform,” said Scott A. Kobler, a leader of the firm’s Healthcare group.
Kay earned his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and graduated with highest honors from Rutgers University, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. He serves as the vice-chair of the Editorial Board of the American Bar Association’s The Health Lawyer publication and has served on the Healthcare Editorial Board for Law360.
