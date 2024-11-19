Hinshaw Adds Consumer Financial Services Partner Brian Turetsky in New York

November 19, 2024 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Brian A. Turetsky has joined the firm’s Consumer Financial Services practice group as a partner in New York. Formerly with Ballard Spahr, he brings extensive in-house and law firm experience advising a wide range of consumer financial-related companies on state and federal regulation and compliance, as well as litigation matters.

Turetsky closely follows the arrival of partner Michael Guerrero, who rejoined Hinshaw in Los Angeles from Ballard Spahr at the end of October.

“With the recent additions of Mike and Brian, we continue to grow our capabilities on the East and West coasts to serve a diverse client base across all areas of the consumer financial services sector,” said Brian McGrath, co-leader of the Consumer Financial Services group. “Brian adds significant depth to our auto finance team, and he also complements the group’s deep bench of experience in handling consumer-related regulatory and compliance matters.”

Turetsky advises companies on federal and state consumer lending laws related to a wide range of products and services, including installment loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, mortgage loans, rent-to-own products, sweepstakes and prize promotions, and solar and home improvement contracting.

A veteran litigator, he counsels banks, fintech companies, and a wide range of consumer-facing businesses on compliance with state and federal regulatory laws, including the Truth in Lending Act, Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts and Practices under the Consumer Financial Protection Act and Federal Trade Commission Act (“FTC Act”), Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Military Lending Act, and Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, and various FTC regulations. Before joining Ballard Spahr, Turetsky was a partner at Parker Ibrahim & Berg LLP and an executive director and assistant general counsel at JPMorgan Chase.

Hinshaw’s strategic growth and its reputation as one of the nation’s leading midmarket financial services practices, as well as the opportunity to work with some highly regarded former colleagues, were among the reasons Turetsky decided to make the move. In addition to Guerrero, he previously worked with Chicago-based partner Akeela White and many of the New Jersey-based lawyers, including Ben Raindorf, the co-partner-in-charge of the Metropark office.

“Like many of my peers, I have long held the firm in high esteem, and I could not pass up the opportunity to collaborate with so many former colleagues and a really impressive group of financial services attorneys at Hinshaw,” Turetsky said. “I’m excited to work with the team to continue to grow the firm’s practice and also bring my knowledge and perspective to help serve Hinshaw’s clients and their business and legal needs.”

Before beginning his law practice, Turetsky was a presidential appointee in the Clinton Administration, where he served as a policy aide to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and liaison to the White House.

“Brian is an exceptional attorney and a team player. Clients and colleagues appreciate Brian’s collegial, pragmatic, and results-oriented approach to providing guidance,” said Guerrero. “We are fortunate to have Brian joining our team, and I am excited about the great work we will accomplish together.”

Turetsky received his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

During the last two years, Hinshaw has added nearly 50 attorneys to its Consumer Financial Service group. The firm opened a Dallas office in February 2023 with seven attorneys from Akerman, including Charles Townsend, Michael McKleroy, Walter McInnis, Bryan T. Brown, Matthew Lindsey, Jessica A. Riley, and Taylor Hennington. Alfredo “Fred” Ramos joined the firm in Houston, also from Akerman. In July 2023, partner Stephen T. Masley joined the practice in Dallas, along with New Jersey partner Margaret J. “Peggy” Cascino and Ft. Lauderdale senior counsel Ralph W. Confreda Jr. In December 2023, partner Cathy Mulrow-Peattie joined the practice group in New York, expanding the firm’s privacy, cyber, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

In January 2024, financial services litigator S. Sherry Xia joined the firm as a partner in New York. In March 2024, consumer financial services partner Gregg Stevens joined the firm in Dallas along with senior counsel Aimee Szygenda and Helen Mosothoane. In April 2024, Brian Paino joined as a partner in Los Angeles, further expanding the firm’s financial services capabilities in California. In May 2024, financial services litigator Ellis Oster joined as a partner in New York. In August 2024, consumer financial services partner Daniel Schleifstein joined Hinshaw in New Jersey.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is a U.S.-based law firm with offices nationwide. The firm’s national reputation spans the insurance industry, the financial services sector, professional services, and other highly regulated industries. Hinshaw provides holistic legal solutions—from litigation and dispute resolution, and business advisory and transactional services, to regulatory compliance—for clients of all sizes. Visit www.hinshawlaw.com for more information and follow @Hinshaw on LinkedIn and X.