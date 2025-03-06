Hinshaw Adds Experienced Appellate Partner in Tampa

Carol Rooney brings more than two decades of experience.
March 6, 2025 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Carol Rooney has joined the firm’s appellate team as a partner in the Tampa office. Formerly with Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, Rooney has a successful track record handling complex civil appeals in state and federal courts across the country.
“Carol is highly regarded as a deft and experienced appellate practitioner,” said Catherine Weiler, who leads Hinshaw’s appellate group. “Having represented clients in multiple jurisdictions nationwide, she adds significant depth to our litigation capabilities at the appellate level. We are thrilled that she has joined our team in Florida.”
Rooney is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in Appellate Practice. She has handled appeals in Florida’s appellate courts and several U.S. Courts of Appeals, including the Eleventh Circuit, Eighth Circuit, and Fourth Circuit.
Rooney said she decided to join Hinshaw because of the firm’s leading national litigation and appellate practices, and broad national footprint.
“Hinshaw is the perfect fit for me,” Rooney said. “I have always held the firm and its attorneys in high esteem. The firm’s national platform will allow me the opportunity to expand my practice. I’m excited to join the legal team in Tampa.”
Before joining Butler, Rooney began her law practice as a staff attorney to the judiciary of the Ninth Judicial Circuit for Orange and Osceola counties in Florida. While attending law school, she served as a federal judicial intern to the Hon. Elizabeth Kovachevich, Chief Judge of the Middle District of Florida.
A recognized thought leader, Rooney has authored numerous articles and presented lectures and webinars on a broad range of appellate topics. She also holds leadership roles in national appellate organizations. She currently serves on the Executive Board and as Florida State Chair of the ABA Council of Appellate Lawyers. She is Chair of the ABA-TIPS Appellate Advocacy Committee and a member of the ABA Section of Litigation Appellate Practice Committee. She is also a member of DRI, the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance, the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers, and the Hillsborough County Bar Association.
Rooney received her B.A. from the University of South Florida and her J.D. from Stetson University.