Hinshaw Adds Former IRS Counsel to Government Practice in Chicago

Anshuman Vaidya brings two decades of state and federal government experience.
March 12, 2025 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Anshuman Vaidya has joined the firm’s Government Practice Group as a partner in the Chicago office. Formerly serving in the U.S. Department of the Treasury as Area Counsel (Criminal Tax) and Deputy Managing Counsel of the Office of IRS Chief Counsel in Chicago, Vaidya has two decades of litigation and government enforcement experience with federal, state, and local agencies.
“Anshuman brings significant knowledge and an inside view of government investigations and enforcement that will greatly benefit our clients in managing their legal risks and issues,” said Richard Porter, leader of Hinshaw’s Government Practice Group. “With his experience as a litigator, he adds depth to our white-collar defense and appellate practices. We’re thrilled that he’s joined our team in Chicago.”
At Hinshaw, Vaidya will represent clients in government investigations, regulatory compliance and enforcement matters, litigation and appeals related to white-collar criminal matters, consumer protection issues, and tax evasion claims. Prior to his position with the U.S. Treasury Department, he was deputy supervisor of Public Corruption & Financial Crimes in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He began his legal career in the Office of Attorney General, State of Illinois, serving as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Consumer Protection Division.
Among the reasons Vaidya cited for joining Hinshaw was his personal experience of the firm’s professionalism and effectiveness as defense counsel during his time as a prosecutor. He also noted the firm’s proven track record of bringing in former government attorneys who have gone on to successfully transition into private law and build a strong practice at the firm.
“The firm has a stellar reputation for representing individuals and corporations in a wide range of litigation, enforcement, and regulatory matters,” Vaidya said. “Hinshaw’s broad scope of legal service areas provides me an excellent platform to build a practice. With my experience in government enforcement, consumer protection matters, white collar crime issues, and tax litigation, I can assist a wide variety of firm clients.”
In addition to his practice, Vaidya serves as an adjunct professor of law at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He received his B.S. from Northwestern University, his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin School of Law, and his LLM in tax, with honors, from Northwestern University School of Law.