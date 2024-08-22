Hinshaw Expands Consumer Financial Services Group on East Coast

August 21, 2024 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Daniel Schleifstein has joined the Consumer Financial Services practice group as a partner in the New Jersey office. Formerly with Parker Ibrahim & Berg LLP, Schleifstein brings extensive experience representing mortgage lenders, loan servicers, and other financial services institutions in a wide variety of litigation matters in state and federal courts in New York and New Jersey.
“Our financial services practice continues to expand, and Daniel adds significant depth to our litigation capabilities at an important time,” said Brian McGrath, who co-leads Hinshaw’s Consumer Financial Services practice group. “He has worked with several Hinshaw attorneys in the past, and they have a deep respect for his extensive industry knowledge and strong track record of success in resolving clients’ legal issues. We are delighted that he has joined the firm.”
Schleifstein represents brick-and-mortar financial services institutions, mortgage servicers and originators, and lenders in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters, including residential and commercial foreclosures and defensive litigation. In addition, he advises clients on employment law issues. Schleifstein decided to make the move because of the firm’s leading reputation in the financial services industry, as well as its collegial environment and national footprint.
“Relationships are key, and I am excited to join my former colleagues at Hinshaw as well as others who have recently joined,” Schleifstein said. “The firm respects the work we do in this practice area and has built a critical mass of talented attorneys in this space. Hinshaw is committed to expanding the financial services team, and the firm offers me the opportunity to grow my practice in other geographic markets with the support of experienced practitioners I can depend on to meet my clients’ legal needs.”
Schleifstein earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brandeis University and his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. In addition to his law practice, Daniel serves on the Board of Trustees of Temple Shaari Emeth, where he was recently elected as the temple president.
With Schleifstein’s arrival, Hinshaw has added 40 attorneys to its Consumer Financial Services practice group nationwide in the last 18 months.