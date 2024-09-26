Hinshaw Expands West Coast Insurance Service With Hire of California Department of Insurance Counsel

Tami Kay Lee and Alec Stone join the insurance practice in Los Angeles
September 25, 2024 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Tami Kay Lee and Alec Stone have joined the Insurance Industry group in the Los Angeles office.
Lee joins as a partner, bringing over two decades of experience defending insurance companies in a wide range of complex litigation and liability matters.
Stone previously served as Assistant Chief Counsel at the California Department of Insurance. He joins as senior counsel and brings a mix of in-house, government, and private law practice, adding depth with significant regulatory experience. While operating from the Los Angeles office, Stone maintains strong connections in Sacramento.
“Tami and Alec boost our insurance practice in California at a time when our clients are facing increasing litigation and regulatory risks,” said Scott Seaman, co-chair of Hinshaw’s Global Insurance Services Practice Group. “Tami has a successful track record with handling California appellate matters, while Alec’s intimate knowledge of the state’s regulatory landscape will benefit our clients. Our lawyers have worked with Tami and Alec, and we view them as important additions to our ongoing initiative to increase our insurance services on the West Coast.”
Lee represents insurance companies in a broad range of matters, including policy analysis, coverage opinions, and commercial general liability disputes related to employment liability, reinsurance, excess liability, directors and officers liability, cyber liability, and data breach cases. She also represents clients in various alternative dispute resolution matters, including arbitrations, and has significant appellate experience in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and California Appellate District courts. Lee joined Hinshaw because of the firm’s national reputation for forward-thinking expansion and leading insurance practice.
“In its 90-year history, Hinshaw has evolved and modernized,” Lee said. “The firm has a reputation for listening to the marketplace and focusing on what is critical to develop and grow its insurance practice. I’m excited to help continue the strategic growth of the practice by attracting business in other markets.”
Prior to earning her law degree, Lee was a Certified Public Accountant, an experience that she draws on to provide clients with practical insights into financial and accounting issues related to litigation. In addition to her former firm, Lee also practiced law at Clausen Miller P.C., and P.K. Schrieffer LLP. She received her B.S. in accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and her J.D. from Whittier Law School.
Stone advises insurers and other entities on a wide range of regulatory compliance matters, including prior approval applications, market conduct issues, enforcement actions, proposed regulations, and issues related to California’s Proposition 103. As the former head of the California Department of Insurance’s Rate Enforcement Bureau, he is well-positioned to assist clients in navigating all aspects of the state’s complex regulatory system.
“California is well-known for its strict regulatory environment, and insurance companies will face increasing compliance risks as the state prepares to roll out its regulatory program for wildfire coverage,” Stone said. “I bring in-depth insights into the ins and outs of the state’s regulatory landscape, as well as behind-the-scenes dynamics. I’m thrilled to join Hinshaw, which offers me the professionalism and resources of a large law firm and the opportunity to work with a nationally regarded insurance practice.”
Before joining the state’s Department of Insurance, Stone led regulatory compliance at a property and casualty insurance company. He also brings managed health care experience, previously serving as counsel in the state Department of Managed Care and in private practice at a health care law firm. He received a B.A. from the University of California – Santa Barbara and a J.D. from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.
Lee and Stone are among several recent significant additions to Hinshaw’s insurance practice on the West Coast. In August, Celia Moutes-Lee and Kayla Berlin joined the firm in Los Angeles from Lewis Brisbois. In January, Min Kang, R. Wardell Loveland, Rebecca D. Martino, Gregory Nelch, and Christiane Sinclair joined Hinshaw from Coddington, Hicks and Danforth in Los Angeles and San Francisco.