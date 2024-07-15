Historic appointments elevate four female solicitors

Today’s announcement of the appointment of four accomplished solicitors to judicial office marks an historic moment in the NSW justice system.
President of the Law Society of NSW Brett McGrath said the appointments to the Local Court of four women, with almost a century of legal experience between them, will bring valuable and diverse perspectives to the bench.
“The Local Court of NSW is already a leader in striking gender parity among its magistracy. The Law Society is particularly pleased that this set of appointments comes directly from the solicitor branch of the profession,” Mr McGrath said.
“The approval by the Governor of the appointments of four solicitors to judicial office at a single meeting of the Executive Council is rare in itself, let alone that all the appointees are women. This morning, I had the honour of welcoming Magistrate Maryanne Higginson to the bench. Danielle Mansour, Rachael Wong and Jennifer Wong will be sworn in during the course of this week.”
Ms Higginson will bring to the bench an existing and almost unparalleled knowledge of the Local Court, gained through her 27 years’ service to the justice system as a Registrar, most recently based at Sutherland Local Court.
Ms Mansour started as a police officer in 2001, gaining a degree in Forensic Science before studying law, then becoming a police prosecutor. She has been a solicitor advocate at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) since 2011.
Rachael Wong joins the bench from the Kingsford Legal Centre, after roles at the Aboriginal Legal Service, managing and appearing in matters across the central and far west of NSW, the ODPP as Senior Solicitor, and the NSW Crime Commission, including as Counsel Assisting.
Jennifer Wong has served as a solicitor advocate in the Crown Solicitors Office for 15 years, dealing primarily with complex children’s matters, and before that in a range of roles focused on delivering legal services for some of the most vulnerable people in the community. She has also served her profession with enthusiasm and dedication.
Ms Wong has served as a Councillor of the Law Society of NSW since her first election in 2017. She has worked on many Law Society Committees, including periods as Chair of the Children’s Legal Issues Committee, Government Solicitors Committee and the Licensing Committee. She has the gratitude of the solicitor profession for her service.
Mr McGrath said he and other Law Society Councillors look forward to welcoming the new magistrates at their respective swearing in ceremonies next week.
“I congratulate each appointee on behalf of NSW’s 42,000 solicitors and look forward to observing their achievements in their important new role in Australia’s busiest court,” Mr McGrath said.
