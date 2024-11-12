How to Identify Workplace Discrimination? 

Workplace discrimination is often subtle. Most times, you may feel that you are overthinking about a particular situation at work. But in reality, some circumstances require prompt action to protect your rights. And yes, even the most subtle remark deserves careful consideration.
Although the antidiscrimination law was passed over a decade ago, people still face workplace discrimination. These discriminations mostly take place when an employee has protected characteristics that include a person’s race, gender, sexual orientation, religious belief, and country of origin, to name a few. Kingsley Szamet & LY Employment Lawyers help employees protect their workplace rights and take the right course of action against the wrongdoer. If you are feeling stressed about some recent turn of events at work and wondering if it is a violation of your individual rights, this article is here to help you.
Identifying Workplace Discrimination
Inappropriate Language:
Using inappropriate and offensive language when conversing with you is a sign of workplace discrimination. If your colleagues or seniors constantly crack abusive jokes or pass derogatory remarks, you have all the right to take action against them. Although these distasteful comments are often perceived as “just a joke,” you must report them if you feel discriminated against.
Constant Criticism:
If you are being subjected to constant criticism or monitoring compared to other employees, you can take action against your employer. For example, if you are constantly criticized for your work and your manager has set higher standards for you compared to your colleagues, you are facing discrimination at work. These situations often manifest in your manager setting impossible targets for you to complete, removing you from a higher position, or adding extra responsibilities as a form of punishment.
Unfair Treatment:
Unfair treatment is often not very evident in workplaces and is mostly subtle. Unfair treatment leads to exclusion. In such situations, you will notice that your manager keeps you out of social events and meetings. Moreover, these events are intentionally clashed with your work schedule, meaning that you are unable to attend them.
Unequal Pay:
If you are paid less than your colleague who is in the same position and has similar experience, you are being subjected to unequal pay. This is a form of workplace discrimination and must be closely scrutinized to understand the pay structure in the industry you work in and whether there is any scope for better and equal compensation.
How to Take Appropriate Action?
Most Americans believe that they face workplace discrimination in some way or another. In fact, it has been found that three out of five employees face workplace discrimination. So, how does a person take appropriate action? Firstly, you should educate yourself about the following organizations that protect employees from discrimination:
EEOC is a part of the US federal government, and companies and businesses with more than 15 employees come under its umbrella.
- Office of Civil Rights
The OCR deals with civil liberties, health issues, and religious rights. It educates individuals about the right to privacy and freedom.
- State Labor Office
There is a labor law office in every state. Although labor laws may vary from state to state, the goal of these bodies is to protect the rights of employees.
Now you know about the organizations that deal with workplace discrimination. However, the vital question is how to initiate an action against your employer or colleague. The answer is you must report your issues to your line manager or union representative. But before that, seek help from a law firm. This is how a law firm will help you:
- Evaluate Your Situation:
Evaluating your situation to determine whether you have a strong case is very important. So before you take any legal action, make sure that you have consulted with a law firm to understand whether the circumstances you are facing fall into the legal definition of workplace discrimination.
- Represent You During Negotiations:
Your lawyer will represent you in negotiations and settle the claim with your employer without taking the case to court. Settlements can consist of monetary compensation for wages lost and mental hardships. If the settlement is not satisfactory, they will also guide you in taking alternative actions.
Conclusion:
Workplace discrimination should never be taken lightly. By raising your voice against the unjust treatment at your workplace, you encourage others to fight for their rights as well. So, if you feel that you are being subjected to discrimination, educate yourself about your rights and seek help from a reputable law firm to take the appropriate course of action.
Source: Kingsley Szamet & Ly Employment Lawyers