Investigation Into Law Society President Commenced

The New Zealand Law Society has initiated an investigation into New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton with two private complaints against him being lodged with the Society.
The investigations come in the wake of Barton’s connection to the destruction of documents by Presbyterian Support Otago, as detailed in the final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Consequently, Barton has taken a leave of absence from his role as president of the New Zealand Law Society.
The investigation was prompted by formal complaints lodged against Barton, including one from Sam Benton, a partner at Cooper Legal, a Wellington firm specializing in historic abuse claims and one other complaint from a lawyer, according to reports.
Anderson Lloyd’s chief executive, Richard Greenaway, (pictured) acknowledged the investigation had commenced and expressed sympathy for abuse survivors and support for the investigative process.
He confirmed that Barton remains a partner at Anderson Lloyd, where he leads the Otago litigation team, saying he was a respected senior lawyer and close colleague.
He noted the difficulty of the situation for Barton and his family.
The Royal Commission’s report revealed that former Presbyterian Support Otago chief executive Gillian Bremner had instructed a staff member to destroy records about children and young people in the organization’s care.
The decision was reportedly made after Bremner sought informal advice from Barton, a former PSO board chair. Barton allegedly suggested that the documents could be destroyed “at an appropriate milestone or anniversary.”
In response to these allegations, Barton clarified that his advice wasn’t intended as a formal recommendation, but rather a suggestion that records could be destroyed at an appropriate time, such as after the death of the person concerned or after 100 years.
The issue has also affected Barton’s other professional commitments. He has taken a leave of absence from his duties on the University of Otago Council. The university has stated that it is aware of the complaints before the law society and intends to await the outcome of the investigation before taking any further action.
