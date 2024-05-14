Ippei Mizuhara Arraigned: Not Guilty Plea Entered US Attorney Reports

Ippei Mizuhara, 39, of Newport Beach, was arraigned today in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Mizuhara entered a plea of not guilty to the felony charges against him: bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. Mizuhara’s attorney stated in court today that there is a plea agreement in this case and that Mizuhara intends to plead guilty, but for the purposes of today’s hearing Mizuhara pleaded not guilty as a procedural matter.
Mizuhara’s criminal case has been assigned to United States District Judge John W. Holcomb, who is located in Courtroom 9D (ninth floor) at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 411 W. 4th St., Santa Ana, CA 92701.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth, who presided over Mizuhara’s arraignment today, ordered the prosecution and defense to contact Judge Holcomb’s clerk to arrange a date for Mizuhara to plead guilty to the charges against him.