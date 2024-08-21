Lopez Divorce Lawyer
The ‘Bennifer’ divorce lawsuit – anticipated so much in recent weeks – has occurred with Jennifer Lopez filing on August 20, 2024, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. But interestingly the divorce documents were not filed by a lawyer, and there was no attorney present when Lopez submitted the paperwork.
So who will represent Jennifer Lopez in the ‘Bennifer’ lawsuit?
Lopez is reportedly expected to be represented by well-known celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in her divorce.
Laura Wasser is a well-known divorce lawyer at Wasser Cooperman & Mandels who previously mediated Ben Affleck’s divorce with Jennifer Garner and represented Jennifer Lopez in her divorce from Marc Anthony. She has represented Britney Spears and has repped other A-listers including Kevin Costner, Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian.
Wasser would likely focus on negotiating a fair settlement, potentially leveraging her prior experience in similar cases to ensure an equitable distribution of community property acquired during the marriage.
The divorce action will doubtless secure high profile, tons of media and whoever her lawyer is, there will be the need for legal precedents and a sound knowledge of California’s community property laws to navigate the complexities of the case.
Lopez has reportedly waived spousal support and requested that Affleck be denied support as well. Wasser, of whomever her lawyer might be, might strategize to uphold this request, ensuring that Lopez’s financial obligations are minimized.
Time – and her lawyer – will tell.