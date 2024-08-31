Jones Day Named ‘Ceiling Smasher’ for 5 Consecutive Years

Jones Day Gender Equality Ranking

For half a decade, Law360’s Women in Law report has declared Jones Day a “Ceiling Smasher” for being one of the top ten firms with more than 600 lawyers with the highest representation of women in their equity partnerships. The Law360 editors note that Ceiling Smashers are firms “demonstrating strides towards gender parity in the upper ranks are possible.”

Diversity at Jones Day is a core value. The Firm has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, recognizing that a diverse group of lawyers is important to Firm culture and in meeting the needs of clients in a diverse world. Currently more than 40 percent of Jones Day’s global offices are headed by women and more than a third of its practice groups have women in key leadership roles. 

Recently, the Firm and individual women lawyers have been recognized with various awards and recognitions including: 

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

