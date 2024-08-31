Jones Day Named ‘Ceiling Smasher’ for 5 Consecutive Years

Jones Day Gender Equality Ranking
For half a decade, Law360’s Women in Law report has declared Jones Day a “Ceiling Smasher” for being one of the top ten firms with more than 600 lawyers with the highest representation of women in their equity partnerships. The Law360 editors note that Ceiling Smashers are firms “demonstrating strides towards gender parity in the upper ranks are possible.”
Diversity at Jones Day is a core value. The Firm has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, recognizing that a diverse group of lawyers is important to Firm culture and in meeting the needs of clients in a diverse world. Currently more than 40 percent of Jones Day’s global offices are headed by women and more than a third of its practice groups have women in key leadership roles.
Recently, the Firm and individual women lawyers have been recognized with various awards and recognitions including:
- Hon. Ann Claire Williams (Ret.) receives 2024 American Lawyer Lifetime Achievement Award and American Bar Association Presidential Citation
- Elsa Andrianifahanana to be recognized for “Collaborative Leadership” by Law.com’s Corporate Counsel
- Karen Hewitt and Rasha Shields again named to Daily Journal’s “Top Women Lawyers in California” list
- Claire Castles named to Los Angeles Business Journal “Women of Influence” list
- “Francesca Ravallese among Law.com International’s “Rising Stars: Europe’s Best Up-and-Coming Female Lawyers”
