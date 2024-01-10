Jude’s Jobs: Unreal Weather and Unreal Law Jobs

It’s been soo hot and I’m just soo excited to be diving into my new job in Wellington.
Even the capital, so often the butt (excuse me) of bad jokes about bad weather is putting
us on the Ritz.
And aren’t we, just?
Even Winston’s excited, although I don’t expect will see him back in Welly for a wee
while as he’s fishing with Shaney in the very far North. But the Foreign Affairs
gig is one he’s soo into that his scrambled security phone is with him even when he’s with Shaney.
But back to the jobs. Look – don’t muck about here – Lawfuel has some rippers, starting
with an in-house counsel role with Southern Cross, one New Zealand’s great success stories.
And – as the Lawfuel audience continues to expand, they’ve also got a role in Sydney with
BAE Systems – for Aussies only, but hey, we’re working on that so go check.
Canon have another corporate role, but it’s not all corporate work, not by any means.
There are roles with small, big and very big law firms in employment, technology, litigation
and more.
Even I’m getting excited about another new job in my roller coaster career, putting my feet under the Attorney General’s desk. Feels fantastic and I’ve got some treats in store for the lawyers. No mucking about, right?
Honestly, don’t waste 2024. Go check the best, dedicated law jobs network at LawFuel right
now. Soo good.
Bye for now.