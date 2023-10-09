K3 Legal Makes Hong Kong Move

K3 Legal has expanded its services to Hong Kong, joining forces with Fred Kan & Co, providing a network into China and Japan.
The newly established entity will be known as “K3 Legal Hong Kong.”
>> Your New Law Job Is Here:
K3 has been set up as a multidisciplinary practice providing services across management consultancy, accounting and law.
Earlier this year the firm announced its recruitment of two senior lawyers and referred to the new practice style it was bringing to New Zealand.
In a media statement Margaret Chen said the move would permit expansion into th other Asian markets and eliminate the need for clients to seek external legal counsel.
Fred Kan & Co., established in 1981, offers a wide array of legal services, including arbitration and mediation, construction law, corporate and corporate finance, litigation, intellectual property, employment law, and real estate.
The economic and trade ties between China and New Zealand have strengthened over the years. The New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement, signed in 2008, was the first such agreement between the People’s Republic of China and a developed country.
Figures from New Zealand Trade & Enterprise reveal that the Greater China region is New Zealand’s largest export partner, accounting for NZ$19 billion (approximately US$11.8 billion) in exports in 2019, while imports from the region stood at NZ$13 billion (US$8.1 billion).
Key investment sectors of focus between China and New Zealand include food and beverages, natural health and wellness, pet food, agriculture, and technology.