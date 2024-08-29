Kaufman Dolowich Adds Labor & Employment Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (August 28, 2024) – Kaufman Dolowich, a leading national law firm, today announced that Francisco Cabada has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Labor and Employment group. Cabada practices in the areas of labor and employment and commercial litigation, and has spent more than two decades in California serving local and national clients across a range of industries.
“Francisco is a seasoned attorney with a solid reputation as a go-to advisor for clients seeking counsel on business needs of all kinds,” said Vincent Green, co-managing partner of Kaufman Dolowich’s Los Angeles office. “He is a welcome addition to our team as we continue to grow our California footprint.”
Cabada joins Kaufman Dolowich after more than a decade as a named partner of Cabada & Hameed LLP, a firm he co-founded in 2009. Prior to that, he practiced with two international AmLaw 100 firms.
“With a growing book of business, I realized the need for a larger platform and a broader range of capabilities to best serve my clients,” Cabada said. “Kaufman Dolowich has a reputation for being effective advocates for their clients with a courtroom approach that aligns well with mine – civility and respect for our judicial system. I know I am collaborating with first-class colleagues; a win-win for me and my clients.”
Cabada provides legal and practical guidance to employers in the development and implementation of compliant and cost-effective employment practices, and routinely counsels senior management of local and national businesses on day-to-day human resources and employee relations issues. He is experienced in leave law management, wage and hour compliance, disciplinary performance counseling, reasonable accommodations and termination procedures, as well as internal complaints and investigations. He also defends employers in litigation on matters including harrassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful termination, and wage and hour issues including class and representative actions. Cabada counsels a variety of clients, with several in the healthcare and retail industries, including a national big box store client.
Cabada received his J.D. from Loyola Law School, where he was a Scot Moot Court Honors Board Member and was on the Dean’s Honor List. He received his B.A., with honors, from the University of California, Santa Barbara. A veteran, Cabada was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Reserve prior to law school. He is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association; the California Minority Counsel Program; Latino Professionals Network, and the American Legion Arcadia Post 247.
About the Firm
Kaufman Dolowich LLP is a leading national law firm serving a broad range of industries in practice areas including labor and employment, directors and officers liability, professional liability, commercial litigation, insurance coverage and litigation, data privacy and cybersecurity, consumer financial services, real estate, general liability and construction law. Headquartered on Long Island, N.Y., Kaufman Dolowich attorneys represent national and global clients of all sizes nationwide. Kaufman Dolowich is a five-time Mansfield Certified law firm recognized for its diverse and inclusive employment strategies. For more information, visit kaufmandolowich.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.