Kaufman Dolowich Appoint New Co-Managing Partners

DALLAS (August 6, 2024) – Kaufman Dolowich LLP, a leading national law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Erica L. LeBlanc who joins the firm from Sun Holdings where she was Associate General Counsel. LeBlanc and Kaufman Dolowich veteran Janice S. Parker will serve together as co-managing partners of the firm’s Dallas and New Orleans offices. The two assume the role from Angella Myers, who recently departed to join a firm client in the role of CEO.
“Angella has spearheaded the development of a vibrant Dallas office from the ground up which she has done by cultivating a strong, collegial culture where everyone works hard,” said Michael Kaufman, co-managing partner of the firm. “Our relatively new NOLA and Dallas offices in short order have been seamlessly integrated into our national footprint and continue to serve our clients from coast to coast. We are grateful to Angella for all she has accomplished.”
LeBlanc, who joins Kaufman Dolowich and steps into the role of co-office managing partner, brings more than 20 years of diverse legal experience. In her most recent role at Sun Holdings, she oversaw all litigation and legal matters impacting the company, its related companies and stores, and managed all outside counsel relationships in 25 states. She was equipped for that role and this current opportunity through her prior years at several law firms, as a solo practitioner, litigation consultant, and manager of legal teams.
“In my previous role, I engaged Kaufman Dolowich attorneys in several states and was able to witness firsthand how well they work together as a team and the thoughtful business-oriented strategic approach they bring to their work,” LeBlanc said. “When the opportunity arose to practice law with KD lawyers and to co-manage the firm’s Dallas and New Orleans offices, it was an easy decision to make and felt like a natural fit.”
LeBlanc earned her J.D. from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, and her B.A. in English from Louisiana State University. She is an active member of her church and local community.
“Erica is an immensely talented lawyer whose in-house perspective will provide really useful insight to our clients,” said Ivan Dolowich, co-managing partner of the firm. “We are looking forward to seeing what this power packed duo has in store.”
Parker worked alongside Myers prior to and since The Myers Law Group combined with Kaufman Dolowich in 2022. An active litigation and trial lawyer for more than three decades, she has established a reputation as a formidable, powerful advocate for her clients. Her practice is focused on employment and business and commercial litigation. She represents employers and executives in all areas of employment litigation, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and wage and hour violations. She provides counsel to employers regarding employee discipline and termination, workforce reductions, requests for accommodations and leaves of absence, and counsels on risk management to limit claims exposure.
“We have big shoes to fill, but both Erica and I are eager and prepared to build on the solid foundation that Angella is passing onto us,” Parker said. “We look forward to strengthening and leveraging our regional prominence to support the firm nationally, and to apply our talents to become even more involved in giving back to our community.”
Parker is tirelessly dedicated to giving back to her community and is involved in numerous charitable organizations focused on supporting single mothers, women who are trafficked, the homeless, and other under-represented groups. She is a founding Board Member of Helping Hands for Single Moms – Dallas, which provides important services and support to single moms who are meeting the challenge of earning a college degree while also working and raising children. Parker earned her J.D. from the Howard University School of Law and received a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.
“I could not have chosen more competent hands to safeguard and nurture the Dallas and New Orleans offices. Janice has been my long-time partner and support in building, developing, and servicing clients, and Erica has become a friend to us all over the years as a steady client navigating complex legal matters,” Myers said. “I have no doubt they have what it takes to lead our colleagues to the next level of practice and be the face of the Kaufman Dolowich brand in the region.”
About the Firm
Kaufman Dolowich LLP is a leading national law firm serving a broad range of industries in practice areas including labor and employment, directors and officers liability, professional liability, commercial litigation, insurance coverage and litigation, data privacy and cybersecurity, consumer financial services, real estate, general liability and construction law. Headquartered on Long Island, N.Y., Kaufman Dolowich attorneys represent national and global clients of all sizes nationwide. Kaufman Dolowich is a five-time Mansfield Certified law firm recognized for its diverse and inclusive employment strategies. For more information, visit kaufmandolowich.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.