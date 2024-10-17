KC Seeks To Change Requirement For Tikanga Maori Coursework

Gary Judd KC, who previously lodged a formal complaint regarding the required course, has expressed concerns to MPs about law students being compelled to participate in what he views as a political decolonization agenda by attending tikanga Māori coursework.
Judd contends that tikanga should only be mandatory if it is crucial for legal practice, which he argues is not the case. He claims there has been a coordinated effort by activists, including some high-ranking judges, to incorporate tikanga into the legal system.
The attorney asserts that the Supreme Court exceeded its authority in the Peter Ellis case by affirming tikanga’s role in New Zealand law, a case argued by former Lawyer of the Year Natalie Coates. Judd emphasizes that Parliament, as the sovereign body, should be responsible for such significant legal changes.
Thomas Newman, another lawyer, supports Judd’s position, describing the mandatory course as politically motivated and infringing on students’ rights.
In contrast, Justice Neil Campbell, chair of the New Zealand Council of Legal Education, explained that the decision to introduce compulsory tikanga studies followed extensive consultation. He emphasized that the course aims to teach about tikanga’s relevance to New Zealand law without requiring students to adopt its principles.
Campbell highlighted the support for compulsory tikanga studies from various legal organizations, including the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society.
The timeline for the MPs’ decision on this matter remains undetermined at this point.
