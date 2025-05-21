Kiwi Lawyer Makes Forbes Under 30 List
Keegan Jones, a 26-year-old lawyer from Northland, has been named to the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia in the social impact category. He is the only New Zealander to appear in that category this year.
Jones founded a charitable trust that offers free legal clinics focused on Māori communities, which operate in Kerikeri, Whangārei, and Christchurch, and have helped nearly 600 people with legal issues related to family, land, and criminal matters.
Starting the Project From the Ground Up
Jones is of Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Porou descent and works in the business team at WRMK Law in Whangarei having previously worked atTe Puni Kōkiri.
He said his motivation came from seeing how Māori were overrepresented in the justice system and underrepresented in legal services.
“Coming from Northland, I saw the vast disparities among people, especially minority groups such as Māori,” he said.
While working as a law clerk, Jones saw the closure of the only free legal clinic in Northland. That pushed him to act and he partnered with Ngāti Hine Health Trust and 155 Community Law to launch the region’s first iwi-based legal clinic in Whangārei.
When that clinic closed in 2023, he started The Free Legal Clinics Project working with the Whangārei Citizens Advice Bureau and Hihiaua Cultural Centre, bringing legal advice to people in a Māori-led setting.
Growth Across New Zealand
In June 2024, the clinics expanded to Kerikeri through a partnership with the Far North Citizens Advice Bureau and Te Whatu Ora. Later, the project added a clinic in Christchurch, in partnership with Canterbury University and Rehua Marae.
Each clinic follows a te ao Māori approach, meaning services reflect Māori values and ways of working. The clinics help those who cannot afford lawyers or who do not know where to find help.
Jones says that people keep returning to the clinics, and many bring friends and family.
“Everything we do is for the people. It’s free. And they keep coming back or refer others because of the model we use,” he said.
Recognition and Impact
Forbes’ recognition brings international attention to the clinics. Jones says the spotlight should focus on the people who make it work—the staff, the partners, and the volunteers.
He also sees it as proof that indigenous communities are creating their own solutions.
“It shows there are indigenous peoples who have said, ‘enough is enough.’ They want to provide legal information in their own way and are doing it.”
He hopes the Forbes 30 Under 30 listing will help spread awareness about the importance of free, culturally-informed legal services.
Jones still works as a lawyer with WRMK Lawyers in Whangārei. He grew up on the Karikari Peninsula and attended Springbank School in Kerikeri.
He says he doesn’t know who nominated him for the Forbes list but is proud of what the recognition represents.
Legal help in New Zealand often feels out of reach for those without money or connections. Jones’ work shows how community-led solutions can improve access.
His clinics remove barriers like cost, location, and lack of cultural understanding. They create space for Māori to receive legal guidance in a way that respects their values and strengthens their community ties.
This is not just about awards. It’s about changing how legal support is delivered—starting from the ground up.