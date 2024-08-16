Kim Dotcom Resists Extradition to US From ‘Obedient US Colony’
.
Kim Dotcom, the man wanted by the US government, is to fight the extradition order from New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and is likely to be in the country months and years from now, firing abuse at the US government and the ‘obediant colony’ New Zealand.
Dotcom founded the file-sharing site Megaupload, is set to be extradited from New Zealand to the United States, following lengthy legal battles that began in 2012 when Dotcom was arrested in New Zealand after a raid on his Auckland mansion.
The U.S. government has charged Dotcom with various offenses, including criminal copyright infringement, money laundering, racketeering, and wire fraud, related to the operations of Megaupload, which allegedly facilitated the sharing of pirated content and generated significant revenue from copyright infringement.
Paul Goldsmith, announced on Thursday that he had signed the extradition order for Dotcom, stating that he had carefully considered all the information before deciding that Dotcom should be surrendered to the U.S. to face trial.
Goldsmith has given Dotcom a short period to consider and seek advice on this decision, during which he will not comment further.
Denies Charges
Dotcom, who was born in Germany and holds New Zealand residency, has consistently denied the charges, arguing that Megaupload was merely a file-sharing platform and that he should not be held responsible for the actions of its users.
Despite his claims, multiple New Zealand courts have ruled against him, dismissing his arguments and affirming that he can be extradited under New Zealand law.
In response to the extradition order, Dotcom expressed his defiance on social media, stating, “I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving,” and hinted at having a “plan” to fight the extradition.
In a lengthy post on X he spoke of World War 3 and the “fake ‘rules-based order’”, saying that an “obedient US colony in the South Pacific [New Zealand] just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload”.
Among his legal team is US lawyer Ira Rothken who broadcast his judicial review intent for Dotcom (below) and who promises a forceful fight against the New Zealand decision.
Rothken bills himself as a ‘high technology lawyer’ and practices as a lead counsel in major cases and has a significant background in tech cases, including acting as lead litigation counsel against major entities such as Microsoft, Apple, and the United States, as well as for Kim Dotcom.
His legal team is expected to seek a judicial review of the decision, arguing variously that the extradition process has been marred by delays, illegal activity and evidence destruction and that Dotcom would not receive a fair trial in the U.S.
They also plan to challenge the decision on the grounds of human rights breaches and political bias.
Barrister Clive Elliott KC has said that although Dotcom can’t appeal the decision from the Minister, he can see a review which could take considerable time to consider.
Dotcom’s case has drawn significant attention due to its implications for internet freedom and copyright law.
Critics of U.S. copyright enforcement argue that it stifles innovation and imposes American legal standards on other countries through international agreements.
As Dotcom continues to fight his extradition, the legal proceedings could extend for several more years, pending the outcome of any judicial reviews or appeals