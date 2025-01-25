Kingsley Napley ramps up ‘Stratify’ with appointment of Juliet Oliver as Managing Director

Kingsley Napley is pleased to announce that Juliet Oliver is joining as Managing Director of Stratify, the firm’s new strategic regulatory advice service aimed at investors and leaders in the legal sector.
Juliet will take up her new role in June, following her departure after ten years from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (the SRA), where she is Deputy Chief Executive and General Counsel.
Juliet will work alongside Iain Miller, Head of the Legal Services Regulatory team at Kingsley Napley, and Crispin Passmore, who joined Kingsley Napley in the autumn, and who together conceived of and launched Stratify. The service went live in November (see here) and offers advice to those buying, funding and managing legal sector firms on the regulatory implications of different business structures and the regulatory authorisation process.
Clients already include private equity firms, family offices, start-ups and C-suite leadership seeking advice not only on the UK but also the US and international legal market.
Crispin Passmore, Co-Founder of Stratify, comments: “I am delighted Juliet has agreed to join us. Demand is growing fast and we are ambitious about Stratify. Juliet’s arrival will cement our reputation for offering unparalleled advice on the regulatory decision-tree for those wanting to invest in the legal services sector and law firm leaders wanting to be smarter in the way they structure their business. I know that Juliet will be a huge asset to Stratify and our clients, given the breadth and depth of her regulatory experience. We worked closely together at the SRA on developing its regulatory framework, and I am looking forward to working with her again.”
Iain Miller, Head of the Legal Services Regulatory team at Kingsley Napley, comments: “The legal market is undergoing unprecedented change and our Stratify team aims to help put regulatory considerations at the heart of strategic business planning for new and established operators in the sector. Juliet’s knowledge and expertise is just what clients need as they look to seize opportunities and grow their business within the requisite regulatory frameworks. Stratify sits alongside our legal advice to large law firms and other legal businesses on risk management, legal ethics and SRA investigations. Juliet will further strengthen our market leading, deep expertise in legal services regulation.”
Juliet says, “I am looking forward to advising on the radical changes that are happening in the legal services market internationally and am delighted to be joining Kingsley Napley’s Legal Services Regulatory team who are well known for being a leading force in the sector.”