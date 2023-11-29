Kirkland & Ellis Appoint Tax Lawyer From Macfarlanes

Kirkland & Ellis announced today that Ceinwen Rees will join the Firm as a tax partner.
“Ceinwen is an extremely talented tax lawyer with an excellent reputation within the European investment funds community, and we’re very excited to welcome her to our market-leading tax practice in London,” said Jon A. Ballis, Chairman of Kirkland’s Executive Committee.
Ms. Rees advises clients on a broad range of corporate tax and structuring issues with a specific focus on counseling investment fund managers on fund, house, carry and co-investment structuring. She also advises on the tax implications of transactions including acquisitions, buyouts, asset sales and restructurings. Ms. Rees is recognized as a leading lawyer in Chambers UK and The Legal 500 UK.
Ms. Rees is the second tax partner to join Kirkland this month. The Firm previously announced James Morgan would join from Linklaters.
With nearly 200 attorneys around the globe, Kirkland’s tax practice has an international reputation for sophisticated counseling on multinational tax issues and transactions, as well as successful representation of clients in complex tax disputes. Ranging from the largest public company to the full spectrum of private equity and sponsor-initiated transactions, Kirkland’s tax attorneys are involved in the broadest scope of transactional matters in the marketplace.
Ms. Rees was previously a partner at Macfarlanes LLP.