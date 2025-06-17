NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney Alexander Leonard has joined the firm as a new Shareholder in its New York office.
“We are thrilled to welcome Alexander to our Labor and Employment practice in New York, which continues to rapidly grow and expand,” said Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Labor and Employment practice area, Elizabeth N. Hall. “His extensive experience in representing clients in employment litigation and counseling matters make him a terrific addition to our team.”
Leonard’s practice focuses on representing small to large clients spanning a wide range of retail, entertainment, technology, real estate and financial services industries and has consistently shown strength and focus on the hospitality, beverage and beauty industries, as well as emerging businesses.
Leonard received his J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Prior to joining Vedder Price, Leonard created, grew and chaired the Labor & Employment department at Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP as a partner.
