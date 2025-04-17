Latham Named US Law Firm of the Year at IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2025

Latham Law Firm Win
Firm also advised on two Deal of the Year winners.
Latham & Watkins was named US Law Firm of the Year for the second consecutive year, and was recognized for advising on two Deals of the Year at the IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2025. The firm was shortlisted across 21 categories in total. The awards recognize legal innovation and showcase transactions that break new legal ground, set precedents, and develop the legal environment for cross-border corporate finance.
The awards program celebrated “the most legally innovative cross-border deals closed in the region during 2024 and the teams and individuals behind them.” The award-winning deals on which Latham advised include:
- Debt and Equity-linked Deal of the Year: JD.com’s Senior Notes Offering – Latham advised on the upsizing and pricing of JD.com’s US$1.75 billion convertible senior notes offering, which was the first convertible bond offering by a China-based US-listed company in 2024.
- High Yield Deal of the Year: Biocon Biologics’ Senior Notes Offering – The firm advised the lead managers on Biocon Biologics’ US$800 million senior notes offering, representing the first US$ bond issuance by a biopharmaceutical company in Asia-Pacific and the largest debut issuance from a high yield rated issuer from India in the past 10 years.
Judged independently by IFLR’s editorial team, the awards focus exclusively on legal innovation in cross-border transactions that reached financial close during the 2024 calendar year. IFLR is a leading source for deal analysis, expert opinion, and best practices in capital markets, corporate, and finance law.