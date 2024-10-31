Latham & Watkins Named Among Leading Activism Defense Law Firms

Shareholder Activism & Takeover Defense Practice recognized in The Deal’s “Who’s Helping Whom” report, global activism league tables, and The Legal 500.
Latham & Watkins has again been recognized as a top legal adviser to corporations on activism defense matters in The Deal’s “Who’s Helping Whom” report, which features “the corporate defense leaderboard” among law firms for the first half of 2024 based on “prestigious clients and impressive numbers.”
Additionally, Latham’s Shareholder Activism & Takeover Defense Practice earned top rankings in global activism league tables and legal directories, including:
- #1 US Activism Defense Advisor to High-Market Cap Companies (US$2–10 billion), FactSet (both H1 2024 and YE 2023)
- #1 US Activism Defense Advisor to both Healthcare and Industrials Companies, Bloomberg (H1 2024)
- Tier 1 in Shareholder Activism: Advice to Boards, The Legal 500 US (2022–2024)
A sampling of the firm’s activism defense work in 2024 includes representing:
- JetBlue in connection with an agreement with Icahn Enterprises, resulting in the addition of two new directors to the JetBlue board and Icahn Enterprises agreeing to customary standstill, voting commitments, and other provisions
- Xperi in a successful proxy contest launched by shareholder Rubric Capital Master Fund LP seeking two board seats, and resulting in the re-election of all five of Xperi’s incumbent directors
- IHS Holding Limited in connection with activist campaigns launched by several investors including Wendel and Blackwells, as well as a number of corporate governance changes proposed by Wendel, litigation in the Cayman Islands regarding IHS’s 2023 annual general meeting, and a resolution with Wendel that involved certain limited changes to IHS’ Articles of Association
- Nevro Corp. in connection with a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital resulting in the appointment of a new board director
- Independence Realty Trust in connection with a cooperation agreement with shareholder Argosy-Lionbridge Management resulting in the appointment of a new independent board member