Law Firm Potter Anderson Raises Associate Starting Salary

WILMINGTON, Del. (April 19, 2024) – Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP (Potter Anderson) is pleased to announce that it has increased its starting salary for associates to $210,000, effective immediately, to continue attracting the most talented and skilled attorneys to serve its clients regionally, nationally, and internationally.
“We are committed to offering competitive compensation to our associates and all of our attorneys who are critical assets for maintaining a robust workforce and growing our firm,” said Potter Anderson Chair Peter J. Walsh, Jr. “We regularly review our compensation and benefits to ensure we are responsive to factors in the local economy and broader legal industry.”
Potter Anderson attorneys are consistently recognized as top lawyers by leading legal industry rankings and publications, including Best Lawyers and Chambers USA. The firm’s commitment to maintaining competitive compensation and other benefit packages, along with industry-standard initiatives for associate training and professional development, are instrumental to attracting and retaining top talent.
Potter Anderson invites associate candidates to visit the firm’s website at https://www.potteranderson.com/careers/working-here for information about joining the firm, which takes great pride in its rich history and reputation for excellence.
About Potter Anderson
Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national, and international clients. With more than 100 attorneys, the firm centers its practice on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.