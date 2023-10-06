San Franciso-based law firm Rimon announced its latest ‘growth mode’ movement by joining forces with a Long Island, New York-based business law firm, SilvermanAcampora.
The merger has led to the addition of ten lawyers to Rimon’s roster, including five partners, which increases Rimon’s capabilities to engage in district and bankruptcy court litigation within the New York region.
the move is the largest in the history of Rimon, which has 215 lawyers, and it gives the company a physical presence in Long Island, complementing its existing structure that allows attorneys to work remotely.
Rimon has actively bolstered its legal team by bringing on board 47 lawyers. The recruitment includes a trio of partners from DLA Piper in New York and two partners in California, each with substantial expertise in venture capital, intellectual property, and mergers and acquisitions.
Rimon’s recent merger and expansion activities demonstrate its commitment to strengthening its legal services across various practice areas and geographical regions.
The firm’s media statement on the move is below –
Rimon PC Combination with SilvermanAcampora
Long Island, NY – Rimon PC is pleased to announce its combination with Long Island, New York-based, full-service business law firm SilvermanAcampora and its wide-ranging practice groups which include real estate, litigation, business law, corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and creditors rights, labor, and employment law.
The combination, which is Rimon’s largest integration in history, will deepen the firm’s experience base across numerous practice areas and expand the company’s footprint in the greater New York area, including the establishment of a physical office space in Long Island.
“I am very excited about the depth of expertise that the SilvermanAcampora team adds to our bench, particularly in SDNY and EDNY Federal Courts and also the expansion of a sophisticated creditors’ rights practice, including trustee representation. The group are also a perfect fit for our culture, which embraces excellence, innovation, collaboration and efficiency.” said Rimon Managing, Partner Juan Zúñiga.
SilvermanAcampora Founding Partner Anthony Acampora commented: “Uniting our strengths and core philosophies, SilvermanAcampora LLP and Rimon create a synergy of legal excellence poised for boundless success. This combination marks a pivotal moment in SilvermanAcampora’s journey, where our collective expertise and diverse perspectives come together to offer our clients even greater value, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to their legal needs. We look forward to this exciting chapter as we continue to serve our clients with passion and dedication.”
T.J. Henry, Chief Legal and Growth Officer at Rimon PC, stated that, “Rimon has grown rapidly since its inception. In the 9 months in 2023 alone we’ve added 47 attorneys to the firm. Bringing the SilvermanAcampora law firm under our umbrella is a very special and significant event in our firm growth story.”
Joining Rimon PC will be the following practitioners:
Anthony Acampora, Partner (Corporate, Litigation): Anthony provides sound and consistent advice to clients in both the boardroom and in the courtroom. Anthony typically represents entrepreneurs, family businesses and privately-owned companies. Deeply committed to the Long Island manufacturing, aerospace, and defense communities, Anthony is General Counsel to, and a member of the Board of Directors of, Ignite Long Island, the Manufacturing Consortium of Long Island, an organization dedicated to the advancement of Long Island’s proud manufacturing tradition. Over the last 40 years, his practice has steadily expanded to include a wide variety of businesses and business owners across every market sector. Anthony has represented and advised business clients in virtually every type of commercial transaction and dispute.
Ron Friedman, Partner (Bankruptcy Creditors Rights, Corporate Restructuring): Ron is regarded as a leading practitioner in the field of bankruptcy and creditor’s rights, with vast experience in representing all forms of clients including bankruptcy trustees, liquidating trustees, creditors, creditor committees, and parties involved in out of court work-outs. Ron represents clients in bankruptcy cases, workouts, restructurings, liquidations, distressed debt transactions, acquisitions, and complex litigation. He also has extensive experience counseling clients in the telecommunications, real estate, and equipment leasing industries on all facets of their corporate operations.
Ken Silverman, Partner (Bankruptcy Creditors Rights, Corporate Restructuring): Ken routinely represents debtors, creditors, and creditors’ committees, who all turn to Ken to formulate solutions to their most complicated problems. He is widely recognized as a leader in the field of bankruptcy and insolvency. Since 1989, Ken has served as a member of the panel of United States Bankruptcy Trustees for both the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, and he was previously a member of the Pro Bono Panel of Bankruptcy attorneys for both the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. Ken also serves as a member of the Register of Mediators for the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York. As a member of the trustee panels, he is frequently appointed to operate, reorganize and/or liquidate major national, regional, and metropolitan businesses in both chapter 11 and chapter 7 bankruptcy.
David Mahoney, Partner (Employment, Litigation): Dave Mahoney counsels private business owners and their human resources professionals on how to navigate the always evolving employer-employee relationship. From hiring to firing, Dave is a trusted resource who advises companies, large and small – union and non-union, with the day-to-day challenges of complying with constantly changing federal, state, and local laws. Dave also regularly conducts internal audits and investigations to solve problems before they arise. When litigation is unavoidable, Dave relies on his twenty years of litigation experience to defend his clients’ interests in state and federal court, administrative proceedings, and through all forms of alternative dispute resolution.
Brian Powers, Partner (Corporate, Corporate Restructuring, Bankruptcy and Creditors Rights): Brian represents nearly every type of party in corporate restructurings, bankruptcy proceedings, and out-of-court workouts, including debtors, committees, secured and unsecured creditors, and potential asset purchasers. Brian has been closely involved in the firm’s representation of clients in some of the country’s most prominent bankruptcy cases, including representing the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in Residential Capital, LLC (GMAC Mortgage). Brian also regularly represents entrepreneurs, family businesses, and privately-owned companies with corporate transactional matters, including asset acquisitions and sales.
Meghan Lavine, Counsel (Litigation): Meghan focuses her practice on general commercial litigation. Meghan received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The George Washington University in 2004 and went on to study at the Hofstra University School of Law where she received a Juris Doctor in 2009. After law school, Meghan was proud to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Nassau County for more than six years. In that time, she practiced in the County Court Trial Bureau and the Economic Crimes Bureau. In 2016 Meghan joined the chambers of a New York City Civil Court Judge in Queens County as the Judge’s Court Attorney and subsequently served as the jurist’s Principal Law Clerk upon her election as a Justice of the Supreme Court, Queens County.
William Bergesch, Associate (Litigation): William focuses on general commercial litigation. William received his Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law in May of 2016. William received his Bachelor’s Degree in history and philosophy, also from Fordham, in 2013. During law school, William was an associate editor of the Fordham Journal of Corporate and Financial Law. William also served as a board member for the Brendan Moore Trial Advocacy team, where he won the 2014 Queens District Attorney’s Office Trial Advocacy Competition, and was selected to represent Fordham at the prestigious John Marshall National Trial Competition. Upon graduation, William was further honored with the Archibald Murray Public Service Award. While in law school, William completed internships with the Queens District Attorney’s Office as well as with the Honorable James E. d’Auguste, Justice, New York Supreme Court, New York County.
Courtney Roman, Associate (Employment, Corporate, Bankruptcy and Creditor Rights, Litigation): Courtney practices in the areas of bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, corporate restructuring, labor and employment and litigation. In May of 2022, Courtney received her Juris Doctor from New York Law School. Prior to attending law school, Courtney received her undergraduate degree in English in 2018 from Binghamton University. During law school, Courtney served as a member of the Family Law Quarterly.
Haley Trust, Associate (Bankruptcy Creditors Rights, Employment, T&E): Haley practices in the areas of bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, trusts and estates and labor and employment law. She received her Juris Doctor from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. Prior to attending law school, she received her undergraduate degree in Public Relations with a minor in Political Science in 2013 from the College Honors Program at SUNY Oswego.
Deborah Turofsky, Associate (Bankruptcy and Creditors Rights, Real Estate, Litigation): Deborah focuses on Bankruptcy, Mortgage Default Services, Foreclosure Litigation, Real Estate, Revolving Accounts and Litigation. A graduate of both Hofstra University School of Law and State University of Stony Brook, Deborah is licensed to practice law in both the State of New York and New Jersey.