International Criminal Law Star
International criminal law specialist Blerina Jasari, who worked on the prosecution of Ratko Mladic and who last contributed an article for LawFuel on cryptocurrency fraud has been selected to this year’s Washington DC Rising Star list, a distinction awarded to the top 2.5 percent of DC lawyers.
After receiving her law degree in Germany and an LL.M. in French and European Union Law in France, Blerina went to the United States to complete an LL.M. in International Legal Studies.
She excelled in the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court competition, winning the German National Championship and ranking 13th worldwide in combined pleadings.
She has worked at various prestigious law firms, government entities, and international organizations across Germany, the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands, and Australia. Her early career includes a significant role at the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, contributing to the prosecution of Ratko Mladic.
She co-founded the law firm Boyle & Jasari, where she focuses on defending companies and individuals in criminal and regulatory investigations and trials, including cases related to economic sanctions, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliance. She has represented clients in matters before key U.S. regulatory bodies such as the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.