Lawyers for Good Government Issue Open Letter Over Executive Actions

An open letter, prepred by American lawyers and spearheaded by Lawyers for Good Government (L4GG), addresses critical concerns regarding recent executive actions that potentially threaten constitutional democracy and the rule of law in the United States.
The letter outlines several executive orders and actions that, collectively, are seen as a systematic attempt to concentrate power in the executive branch while weakening constitutional checks and balances.
Key issues highlighted include attempts to restrict birthright citizenship, freeze congressionally appropriated funds, revive Schedule F, pardon January 6 defendants, dismantle civil rights protections, declare a national energy emergency, redefine sex and gender, and fire independent inspectors general. The signatories argue that these actions violate various constitutional principles, federal laws, and established precedents.
The letter calls on lawyers to speak out against unconstitutional actions, educate the public, support legal challenges, provide pro bono assistance, and uphold their professional obligation to defend the Constitution. It also emphasizes the critical role of the legal community in preserving democratic governance and the rule of law during what they perceive as an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
For the link to the letter click this link