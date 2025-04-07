Leading Bankruptcy Lawyer Uzzi Raanan Lands at Greenberg Glusker After Twenty-Five Years at Danning Gill

Los Angeles, CA – April 7, 2025 – Leading Los Angeles law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Uzzi Raanan as a Partner in the firm. Raanan brings to Greenberg Glusker decades of experience in business reorganization and insolvency matters, creditor and debtor rights, and commercial litigation. Before joining Greenberg, Raanan worked for over 23 years at Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP, which shuttered earlier this year after 72 years in business.
Raanan’s practice focuses on representing creditors, debtors, bankruptcy trustees, creditor committees, asset purchasers, partition referees, receivers, and other parties in federal and state proceedings. His extensive background and breadth of experience will enable the firm to continue delivering critical bankruptcy and restructuring counsel and resources to its client base, particularly as the economic climate faces serious headwinds.
“I am honored to join the esteemed bankruptcy practice at Greenberg Glusker,” Raanan remarked on the new role. “Working alongside a group of such highly-regarded and well-established attorneys marks an exciting next chapter in my career,” he added.
Raanan frequently advises clients through insolvency options, out-of-court workouts, recovery of assets, commercial transaction disputes, and distressed asset sales while also representing assignors, assignees, and asset purchasers in Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors (ABCs).
“Greenberg Glusker is thrilled to welcome Uzzi Raanan,” said Brian Davidoff, Chair of the firm’s Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Capital Recovery Group. “His experience in the practice area will be an asset to both the firm and our clients, who rely on us at every stage of the business lifecycle,” he added.
Raanan is a 1988 graduate of San Diego State University, where he received a B.A. in Political Science and History, and a 1992 graduate of University of the Pacific – McGeorge School of Law, where he was a member of the Pacific Law Journal and a Summer Law Clerk at the Office of California Attorney General.
Greenberg Glusker is a single-office, full-service law firm in California with a reach that spans the entire globe.