Leading Healthcare and Life Sciences Attorney Craig Bleifer Joins McGuireWoods 

New York Partner Brings In-House Experience From Global Pharmaceutical Companies
Craig B. Bleifer, a nationally recognized healthcare and life sciences attorney who served as general counsel for two global pharmaceutical companies, has joined McGuireWoods as a partner in New York.
Bleifer comes to McGuireWoods from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Field. He has more than three decades of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare law, including 20 years as in-house counsel at leading pharma companies. He was corporate vice president and general counsel at Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and previously served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Daiichi Sankyo, a Japanese company.
Bleifer counsels clients on legal, compliance, policy and regulatory matters involving healthcare products and businesses at all stages, from discovery through commercialization. He advises on clinical studies, inspections and recalls, and drug safety programs and assists clients in product labeling negotiations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He also represents clients in matters involving the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.
Bleifer is a former chair of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America’s Law Section Executive Committee, a past chair and board member of the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey, and a sought-after speaker at healthcare and life sciences industry events around the country.
“Craig is a respected authority on the legal, regulatory and policy issues affecting healthcare and life sciences companies,” said Richard Viola, deputy managing partner of McGuireWoods’ corporate practice. “His insight strengthens our significant capabilities, particularly for clients in FDA-regulated industries.”
“Craig’s two decades of experience as in-house counsel at global companies give him a unique perspective of the challenges and opportunities our clients face in today’s market,” said Holly Buckley, chair of McGuireWoods’ Healthcare Department. “He adds an important dimension to our strong and growing team and we are delighted to welcome him.”
Bleifer’s arrival follows the recent additions of Washington, D.C., partners Kevin Madagan and Clint Narver, who have private practice and government experience in FDA-related matters; and New York partner Jennifer Shanley, who joined the firm’s digital health and technology team in New York.
“McGuireWoods’ healthcare and life sciences team is recognized as an industry leader and I am proud to join a firm with a strong national profile and commitment to client service excellence,” Bleifer said.
McGuireWoods has earned numerous honors, including a nationwide ranking in Chambers USA for representing hospitals and other healthcare institutions in major corporate transactions, as well as regulatory and compliance matters. The firm is a dominant player in private equity deals involving physician practices, hospitals, outpatient and urgent-care providers, pharmacies, medical device manufacturers and distributors, and other healthcare services.
“Craig bolsters our healthcare presence in New York as we continue expanding our client service offerings in this vital market,” said Jeffrey Chapman, managing partner of the firm’s New York office.