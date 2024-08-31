Leading Restructuring Lawyers Join New German Office of Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis is excited to announce that Dr. Christian Halàsz and Friedrich Schlott will join the Firm as partners in the Restructuring Practice. Dr. Halàsz and Mr. Schlott will be based in both Munich and Frankfurt, where Kirkland recently announced it would open a new office to support its growing business in Germany.
“Christian and Friedrich bring decades of experience to our premier Restructuring practice,” said Jon A. Ballis, Chairman of Kirkland’s Executive Committee. “As we continue investing in the areas that matter most to our clients, we’re excited to welcome preeminent lawyers like Christian and Friedrich to our German team.”
Dr. Halàsz’s practice focuses on cross-border and domestic financial restructurings, workouts, insolvency and multijurisdictional collateral enforcement. He advises clients on strategic and legal issues related to distressed debt and special situations and has experience across sectors including automotive, telecommunications, packaging, paper, transport, mining and energy. He represents hedge funds, bondholders, institutional lenders, secondary market investors, creditor committees and domestic and international companies.
Mr. Schlott has extensive experience in restructuring, insolvency-related corporate law and insolvency law, including in-court and out-of-court restructuring, and regularly advises stakeholders across the capital structure and from various business sectors.
“Christian and Friedrich are outstanding lawyers with experience handling complex financial restructuring matters in Germany and throughout Europe,” said Benjamin Leyendecker, a partner in Kirkland’s Munich office. “They are dynamic and team-oriented individuals who will thrive on the Kirkland platform, and we are excited to welcome them to the Firm.”
Both lawyers will join Kirkland from law firm Gleiss Lutz, where Dr. Halàsz is a partner and Mr. Schlott is a counsel.
Dr. Halàsz and Mr. Schlott are the latest partners to join Kirkland in Germany. Earlier this month, the Firm announced leading M&A attorney Dr. Tobias Larisch would join as it launched an office in Frankfurt, it’s second location in Germany. Kirkland has operated in Munich for nearly two decades. In 2023, leading restructuring lawyer Cristina Weidner joined the Munich office as a partner.