Legal AI Advocate Wins Australian AI Award

Attune Legal’s Yule Guttenbeil wins AI Consultant of the Year – SME for Advocacy in Responsible AI Usage at the Australian AI Awards 2024
Principal of Attune Legal Yule Guttenbeil has been awarded the AI Consultant of the Year – SME category at the Australian AI Awards 2024. The distinguished honour recognises Guttenbeil’s unwavering commitment to promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the legal industry.
As a leading advocate for ethical AI integration, Guttenbeil has pioneered the responsible adoption of AI technologies within Attune Legal, enhancing service delivery while prioritising client confidentiality and security.
Guttenbeil said his approach ensures that AI is used to complement human expertise, maintaining the integrity and trust essential in legal practice.
“I am truly honoured to receive this award. The responsible use of AI is crucial for the future of the legal profession. We must balance innovation with ethical considerations to protect client interests and uphold the profession’s standards,” Guttenbeil said.
“It feels great to be recognised as I actively extend my advocacy beyond my firm to benefit the broader legal community. It’s important for me to share insights on ethical AI usage to highlight the importance of understanding AI’s limitations and potential biases.
“I also work to provide valuable insights to the legal community, inform clients on how we use AI in our legal practice, and engage with industry stakeholders to promote a balanced approach to AI integration.”
The Australian AI Awards recognised Guttenbeil not only for his practical application of AI tools, but also for his leadership in setting ethical standards in AI usage. His award celebrates a vision of AI that enhances human capabilities while safeguarding ethical and professional responsibilities.
