LegalVision Announces Deal With Australian Private Equity Firm

Legal services disruptor LegalVision is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Quadrant Private Equity, one of Australia’s leading private equity firms.
Founded in 2012, LegalVision has built its success on a subscription-based legal services model catering to startups, SMEs and larger enterprises. Quadrant’s investment and partnership will position the law firm for further expansion in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Lachlan McKnight, CEO of LegalVision, commented, “Partnering with Quadrant represents an important milestone in our journey. Our partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and expand our innovative legal services model across the markets we operate in.”
Through this partnership, LegalVision will increase investment in its team, technology and product, further enhancing its all-inclusive legal services subscription which has set the firm apart in the large and fragmented legal services market. Quadrant’s Marcus Darville and Peter Elkhouri will join the LegalVision board.
“Quadrant is the ideal partner to ensure LegalVision is well-positioned to be a driving force in the legal sector. Looking ahead, this new chapter will allow us to enhance our offering and ensure that our clients continue to enjoy a market-leading experience,” McKnight added.
Peter Elkhouri, Investment Director at Quadrant, commented, “LegalVision is a business we have been tracking for some time – we have been highly impressed by the team and the way they are disrupting the large and fragmented B2B legal services industry.
The business now has +4,500 active clients and is growing +30% p.a. with its disruptive technology-driven model. We are excited to be partnering with Lachlan and the team to help further drive growth and awareness of their differentiated offering across Australia, New Zealand and the UK”.
LegalVision was advised by Gilbert + Tobin and Allier Capital. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.