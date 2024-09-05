Linklaters Continues To Expand US Firm With New Partner Addition

Linklaters expands its US footprint with the addition of former Simpson Thacher partner Michael Torkin following the recent expansion of the firm with the addition of a six-person legal team from Shearman & Sterling.
The firm’s media statement is below –
Linklaters Adds Senior Restructuring and Insolvency Partner Michael Torkin, Further Expanding US and Global Offering for Corporate Clients
Linklaters is pleased to announce that Michael Torkin has joined the firm’s Global Restructuring & Insolvency practice as a Partner and Head of US Capital Solutions & Special Situations, based in the New York office. Michael continues the growth of Linklaters’ US offering for corporate clients, following the recent arrival of a market-leading M&A team led by George Casey. Globally, the firm’s Restructuring & Insolvency practice also welcomed Hamburg Partner Riaz Janjuah this past week.
Richard Hodgson, Global Co-Head of Linklaters’ Restructuring & Insolvency practice, said:
“Michael’s skillset and impressive track record in complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters are invaluable additions to our top tier global practice. Michael and Riaz joining reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in our practice across the globe and to delivering for our clients on their most challenging and complex stressed and distressed situations.”
Danelle Le Cren, Head of Linklaters’ US Banking Group, said:
“Michael’s Chapter 11 company side expertise will complement our world class Restructuring & Insolvency teams in the UK, Europe, Asia, and the US to create a seamless platform for clients across jurisdictions. His addition is a significant step toward enhancing our restructuring practice as we continue to expand our presence in the US.”
Torkin said:
“I am thrilled to join Linklaters’ team, collaborate with my colleagues around the globe, and contribute to the firm’s US growth strategy. Linklaters’ global platform, unique approach to solving its clients’ most sensitive and complex matters, and reputation for excellence provide an ideal environment to deliver practical and innovative solutions for our clients.”
Michael’s multidisciplinary work includes representing companies on liability management, recapitalization, and restructuring transactions, both in and out of court, domestically and internationally. Michael also has a longstanding track record of routinely advising sponsors, acquirers of distressed businesses, hedge funds, and private equity clients on a broad array of special situation investments and recapitalization transactions.
Linklaters has made a series of other significant hires in the US over the past 18 months, including across real estate, intellectual property, energy & infrastructure, financial regulation, capital markets, tax, executive compensation & employee benefits, and environmental, among other areas.
Linklaters’ top-tier global Restructuring & Insolvency practice handles the world’s most challenging and significant domestic and cross-border restructuring and insolvency assignments, across a broad range of sectors and jurisdictions. The firm’s wide-ranging practice finds creative solutions in complex debt restructurings, litigation, bankruptcy matters, distressed M&A, and other asset sale transactions.
The Restructuring & Insolvency practice has had a record-breaking couple of years and continues to work on the most complex and high-profile matters in the industry, including advising: Crédit Agricole CIB on the cross-border restructuring of McDermott International; Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners on the equity injection and debt extension of Tele Columbus AG; Naviera Armas Group on its comprehensive restructuring; China Aoyuan Group on the successful restructuring of its US$7.3bn offshore debt; Steinhoff on its take private and €10bn restructuring; and the ad hoc group of creditors on Sunac China’s US$10.2bn offshore debt restructuring, to name a few.Linklaters is ranked Band 1 for Restructuring & Insolvency in both Chambers UK 2024 and Chambers Europe 2024, and Tier 1 for Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency in the Legal 500 UK 2024. In the US, the firm received The M&A Advisor’s Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year Award for the past two years and was recently recognized in Lawdragon’s list of leading bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers.