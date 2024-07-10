Linklaters delivers record financial performance

Releasing our financial results for the year ended 30 April 2024, we have delivered strong global growth with record revenue and profit levels, driven by investments in strategic priority areas.
Key overview
- Revenue hit a record £2.1bn, a 10% increase on FY2023 and exceeded £2bn for the first time
- Highest ever pre-tax profit of £942m, an increase of 10.3% on last year
- Profit per all Partners was £1.8m representing a 7% increase and Profit per Equity Partner was up 8% at £1.9m
- Strong performance across our global network, in particular the US which had its best ever results delivering a 24% increase in revenue and the UK which also had its best ever year
- We hit its annual diversity target of 40% female and 15% underrepresented minority ethnic newly elected partners
- 55,000 hours globally on pro-bono work – our highest ever
Delivering on large, complex, cross-border deals
Despite a market slowdown, we had a strong year – advising on US$133bn worth of deals in 2023 and 5 of the top 10 carve-outs in Europe. In 2024, the strong run has continued, with Refinitiv ranking our Corporate platform 1st for UK and 2nd in Europe (announced deals in H1) and having just been awarded Corporate Team of the Year 2024 at The Lawyer awards.
We have been at the forefront of the M&A market bounce back in 2024, particularly in the UK where we have advised on four £1bn+ public deals in the market – Barratt/Redrow, Spirent/Keysight, Anglo American/BHP, Mondi/DS Smith. And over the past five years we have advised on more competing UK bids than any other law firm.
We have also topped Refinitiv’s rankings in APAC and MENA for the first half of this year. The equities team has also been busy and is currently ranked 1st – by value and volume – for European IPOs with recent roles on Raspberry Pi, Puig and CVC Capital Partners.
Acting on business-critical contentious mandates
Our Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations Division delivered record results and rankings in FY24 – leading on landmark settlements and appeals, including key competition litigation mandates for Visa and acting for Experian on one of the most significant UK data protection challenges and appeals to date. We also received 12 Band 1 rankings, including recognition in the Chambers Global APAC Arbitration Elite for the first time – click here for our 100+ Chambers Global rankings.
Undertaking the most complex restructurings
As anticipated, restructuring and insolvency activity has increased across global markets and we have been at the forefront of supporting clients. Complex mandates across the network have seen: our US/London/Amsterdam team advising on the cross-border restructuring of McDermott International, and its Asia team advising Country Garden on its offshore debt restructuring – one of the most highly anticipated restructurings in the China real estate space, as well as the US$7bn Aoyuan restructuring.
We were ranked Band 1 for Restructuring & Insolvency Europe-wide in Chambers Global 2024, Band 1 for Restructuring and Insolvency in Chambers UK 2024 and Tier 1 for Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency in Legal 500 UK 2024.
Leading the market on energy transition
Our Energy & Infrastructure practice has had another stand-out year and continues to work on the most complex and large-scale transactions – leading on five of the Top 10 European Energy Transition Project Financings and the two largest in Asia, including advising on the cUS$6bn project financing of the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan and advising Yunneng Wind Power on the restructuring of its €2.9bn financial debt and recapitalisation.
Our practice continues to dominate global rankings, ranked no.1 on Global Infrastructure Finance, Global Renewables Financing, Global Mining Infrastructure Financing, Global Telecoms Infrastructure Financing and European Power Infrastructure Financing (deal value and volume) by IJ Global 2023, with 158 deals worth a total of US$153.2bn. We also won 15 awards at IJGlobal Awards and was ranked as Band 1 in Chambers Global for multijurisdictional global projects and energy.