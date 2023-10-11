Linklaters Hire Former Kirkland and Ellis IP Partner

Linklaters is pleased to announce that Katie Coltart will join the firm as a partner in the Intellectual Property team in London.
She joins Linklaters from Kirkland & Ellis, where she has been a partner since 2018, having previously worked at Allen & Overy.
Katie is widely regarded for her impressive experience in high-profile, cross-border IP litigation, working across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, telecoms and technology.
Linklaters partner and Global Head of TMT/IP, Dr. Julia Schönbohm, commented:
“The market for patent litigation has seen significant growth over the last few years, as life sciences patent disputes have become increasingly complex and the number of telco and tech litigation cases has increased dramatically. With Katie’s impressive experience in complex, multi-jurisdictional IP disputes, her expertise complements the growth of our IP litigation capabilities and meets growing client demand.”
Commenting on joining Linklaters, Katie noted:
“I am very excited to be joining Linklaters – the strength of the firm’s global platform is a very attractive draw as clients look for solutions to increasingly complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes. Linklaters has a fantastic client base and strong track record for patent disputes, and I am looking forward to joining the team and building on that success.”