Linklaters ranks number 1 in IJGlobal League Tables for 2024

Linklaters has been recognised in the IJGlobal League Tables FY 2024 as the premier legal advisors in the Energy & Infrastructure sector. This recognition highlights the firm’s worldwide capacity to handle intricate, high-value transactions, underscoring the significance of energy transition and infrastructure for companies globally.
These rankings are a reflection of the cross-practice and multi-jurisdictional bench strength of the firm, and they include every transactional mandate in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including project finance, M&A, acquisition financing, refinancing, loans, bonds, project bonds, structured debt platforms and whole business securitisations.
The firm has been ranked by IJGlobal as number 1 legal advisers, based on deal value, for*:
- Global Infrastructure, with a total deal value of US$241.1 bn across 206 deals.
- Global Corporate Finance, based on both deal value and volume, with 105 deals worth a total of US$134.3bn.
- Europe Infrastructure, with a total deal value of US$159.1bn across 122 deals.
- APAC Infrastructure, with a total deal value of US$39.8bn across 51 deals.
- MENA Infrastructure, with a total deal value of US$28.6bn across 13 deals.
- Telecoms Infrastructure, with a total deal value of US$56.1bn across 27 deals.
Subir Rajadhyaksha, Linklaters’ Energy & Infrastructure Partner comments:
“We’re really pleased to have played a significant role in the booming global infrastructure finance market, demonstrating our ability to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of our clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Our team’s dedication and expertise enable us to support complex projects and transactions across various jurisdictions. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition and infrastructure development.”
You can access the full IJGlobal League Tables here. (£)
Find out more about Linklaters’ Energy & Infrastructure offering here.*As published in the IJGlobal Infrastructure and Project Finance League Table Report – Full Year 2024.