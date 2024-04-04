Listed UK Law Firm Knights Makes Layoffs

UK Law Firm Layoffs
The slowdown in transactional work has seen listed UK law firm Knights announce layoffs across the country according to reports in UK media.
Knights has boasted of being one of the fastest growing law firms in the UK but it has been slowed with the tougher market conditions and possibly over-extending itself.
It has also been reported that they have axed all of its HR managers, with one quitting and the others being made redundant.
In one office alone, at least 15 people were made redundant, and the overall number across the firm is upwards of 60 employees.
This series of redundancies follows the firm’s acquisitions, such as the acquisition of Baines Wilson, after which redundancies were also reported.
Redundancies in the legal profession are a cause for concern as conditions become tough and increased competition has seen some major belt-tightening for firms nationally.