Littler Adds Senior Counsel in Columbus From Zashin & Rich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (March 31, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Drew C. Piersall as senior counsel in its Columbus office. Piersall joins from Zashin & Rich and brings more than 20 years of employment and labor law experience.
“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the Columbus office,” said Lisa M. Kathumbi, Columbus office managing shareholder and member of Littler’s Board of Directors. “Drew’s impressive background as a litigator and advisor to a wide range of clients will be invaluable as our clients continue to navigate an evolving employment law landscape, which will greatly complement our esteemed team locally and nationwide.”
Earlier in his career, Piersall worked in the Employment Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. During his eight-year tenure, he rose through the ranks and ultimately served as Assistant Section Chief, overseeing the Section’s federal litigation docket and supervising 12 attorneys.
Piersall’s practice focuses on business competition, discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment matters, among other employment law areas. He has successfully defended clients in administrative proceedings in state and federal court, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Piersall is an active member of the Columbus legal community and a past chair of the Columbus Bar Association Labor and Employment Law Committee. He is also an Ohio State Bar Association certified specialist in Labor and Employment Law and a member of the Ohio Management Lawyers Association.
Piersall earned his J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University and both his B.S. and B.A., magna cum laude, from Case Western Reserve University.
With more than 1,900 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow. For more information, visit www.littler.com.