Littler APPOINTS Gerardo V. Hernandez as Office Managing Shareholder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (March 20, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has appointed Gerardo V. Hernandez as office managing shareholder (OMS) of the firm’s Fresno office. Hernandez succeeds Ryan L. Eddings who has stepped down to focus on his active practice and other firm responsibilities.
“As we expand Littler’s presence in Fresno and continue to focus our efforts on the goals of our strategic plan, Gerardo’s innate leadership skills and strong ties to the local business and legal communities will be integral to that effort,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president. “I thank Ryan for his service and look forward to Gerardo’s contributions and the continued success and growth of the office.”
Hernandez has defended business owners in labor and employment matters at both the state and federal level. He has advised on union decertification with the National Labor Relations Board and the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration citation appeals and unlawful labor practice charges against employers, among others. Additionally, Hernandez has served as lead counsel on numerous collective actions, including class actions, Private Attorneys General Act matters, and Fair Labor Standards Act claims.
Having grown up in an entrepreneurial family, Hernandez is dedicated to providing legal assistance to employers, particularly in the Fresno Hispanic business community. In addition, he is a member of the Fresno County American Bar Association, Fresno County Young Lawyers Association, Agricultural Personnel Management Association, and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.
“I appreciate Ryan’s leadership, and I look forward to working with our Fresno team to continue to build on his efforts as we remain focused on providing our clients with innovative and business-oriented solutions to address their most pressing and complex legal problems,” Hernandez added.
Hernandez earned his J.D. from Golden Gate University School of Law and his B.S. from the University of California, Davis.
