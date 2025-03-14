London Law Firm Sues Former Staff in Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit

A London law firm that represented a former London police officer in a $4-million lawsuit against two women’s advocates is now suing its former client and employee alleging that the defendants conspired to set up a rival firm while still working for the plaintiff firm.
Millars Lawyers Professional Corp., founded by Phillip Millar, (pictured) has launched the lawsuit against three former staff members, including the firm’s chief operating officer Marcel Marcellin and two lawyers.
Drake Law Professional Corp., the law firm Drake founded in 2023 now employs Marcellin and Doran. Two other companies also are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
The firm’s lawsuit alleges Drake and Marcellin “conspired” to establish a rival practice while still working at the firm, using its confidential and privileged information and resources to help their new venture, which included poaching employees and clients.
“The defendants’ actions were malicious and intentional, and they constituted a shortcut to success at Drake Law, achieved through the defendants’ betrayal,” the claim alleges.
A lawyer for the defendants called the allegations set out in the statement of claim “baseless.”
“We look forward to our clients being inevitably exonerated through the court process,” Jeff Van Bakel said in a emailed statement.