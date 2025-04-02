LSEG Global M&A Financial Advisory Review

LSEG is pleased to present our Global M&A Financial Advisory Review and Emerging Markets M&A Financial Advisory Review for the first quarter of 2025.
- Worldwide M&A Up 15%
- Mega Deals Over US$5 Billion Up 7%
- US Target M&A Accounts For 43% Of Deal Making, A Five-Year Low
GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING Q1 2025
First Quarter 2025
LSEG is pleased to present our Global Investment Banking Review for the first quarter of 2025.
- Global Investment Banking Fees Fall 8% to Two-Year Low
- M&A Fees Register 6% Decrease: DCM Fees Down 5%, ECM Fees Down 10%
- Top Ten Banks See Collective Wallet Share Decrease by 2.9 Points
