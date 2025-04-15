M&A Lawyer Joins Clifford Chance From White & Case

Clifford Chance strengthens US Corporate M&A practice with addition of Robert Chung
Global law firm Clifford Chance has hired partner Robert Chung from White & Case, further expanding its Corporate M&A practice in the US.
Chung brings 25 years of experience advising corporations, boards of directors, special committees, financial sponsors and other stakeholders on a wide range of complex domestic and cross-border M&A transactions.
Chung also regularly represents investment banking firms as financial advisors in M&A transactions. His work extends across industry sectors such as energy, infrastructure, media, technology, healthcare, life sciences, insurance and retail.
Americas Head of Corporate Ben Sibbett says, “We are excited to welcome Robert to the firm, and to our growing team of exceptional US M&A lawyers. Against the backdrop of an everchanging market, our clients are seeking even greater access to truly global insight. Robert’s 25 years of experience in complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including in public company M&A, enhances our ability to provide that insight and deliver desired results for our clients all over the world, including in the United States.”
Global Head of Corporate Sarah Jones says, “Robert adds a breadth of experience across a range of key sectors, along with a depth of knowledge in his practice area that will be a force multiplier. His skillset will most certainly complement our global capability and elevate what we can deliver to clients in the US and across the globe.”
Chung says, “I am pleased to join Clifford Chance, where the growth opportunities within its M&A practice are truly reflective of the connected, global nature of the team.”
This appointment enhances Clifford Chance’s expanding US Corporate M&A practice, bringing the team to 23 partners in New York and Houston.