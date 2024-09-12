Mayer Brown Appoint New Chief Information Officer

New York, September 12, 2024 – Mayer Brown announced today the appointment of Evette Pastoriza Clift as the firm’s global chief information officer (CIO).
Based in New York, Evette will oversee Mayer Brown’s global IT operations and the team across the firm’s international platform. Evette succeeds Doug Caddell, who is retiring from the firm.
“Evette’s wealth of experience leading transformative IT initiatives aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, including continuing to evolve our technology capabilities to help enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Jeremy Clay, Mayer Brown’s managing partner.
Evette has more than 20 years’ experience as a highly-regarded technology and business leader. Most recently she served as Fried Frank’s CIO. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles within the IT organizations at Clifford Chance and Herrick Feinstein.
Evette commented: “I am thrilled to join Mayer Brown as CIO. I look forward to working alongside the firm’s high-performing team to deliver excellence and innovative solutions to our stakeholders worldwide.”