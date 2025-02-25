Mayer Brown Joined By Former Sidley Austin Litigator

Mayer Brown Appoint Former Sidley Austin Litigator
Mayer Brown have announced the appointment of former head of Sidley Brown Private Equity Litigation practice Frank Favia.
The firm’s press statement is below –
Chicago, February 25, 2025 – Mayer Brown announced today that Frank Favia has joined the firm as a partner in its global Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice in Chicago. Frank joins from Sidley Austin LLP, where he was co-leader of its Private Equity Litigation practice.
“We are thrilled to welcome Frank to Mayer Brown, given his unique skillset as a first-chair trial lawyer and former general counsel of a private-equity backed financial services firm,” said Michael Olsen, leader of Mayer Brown’s Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice. “Frank’s extensive experience in M&A-related disputes and other bet-the-company complex litigation across the country will significantly enhance our preeminent team of more than 500 litigators, particularly in the financial services and private equity spaces. As a former general counsel and experienced litigator, Frank is well positioned to advise clients in all phases of litigation.”
Frank’s practice focuses on representing public companies and private equity firms in M&A counseling and litigation, as well as assessing litigation risks in due diligence. His experience spans disputes involving working capital, earn-outs, purchase price adjustments, representations and warranties, indemnification, and alleged fraud. Frank has also led high-profile matters in the financial services, automotive, and healthcare industries, including those involving trade secrets, restrictive covenants, and products liability. He routinely represents clients in emergency litigation, including prosecuting and defending claims for preliminary injunctive or other relief.
“I am excited to join Mayer Brown and contribute to the firm’s growth both in Chicago and across the global platform,” said Frank. “The firm’s reputation for excellence and innovation in legal services, combined with its strong client base, provides a unique opportunity to further develop my practice and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”
“We are delighted to have a renowned litigator like Frank join the firm and to welcome him to the Chicago office,” said Joanna Horsnail, the managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office. “His broad-based litigation practice and particular depth in M&A-related litigation and representing private equity and financial services clients is a perfect complement to our growth strategy. Frank’s addition to our firm is a clear indication of our commitment to continuing to expand our versatile, full-service practice in Chicago by investing in top talent, tailored to meet the evolving demands of our clientele and the dynamic nature of today’s legal environment.”