Mayer Brown Partner Appointed To White House Trade Policy Committee

Los Angeles, October 28, 2024 – Mayer Brown partner Phil Recht has been appointed by President Biden to serve as a member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.
Recommended by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and appointed by the President, the Committee provides overall policy advice to the USTR on matters arising in connection with the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy of the United States. The Committee includes representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries, retailers, nongovernmental environmental and conservation organizations, and consumer interests. Members have expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues.
“I always welcome the opportunity to engage in public service and am honored to be chosen to advise the administration on issues so critical to our country’s economy,” said Phil.
At Mayer Brown, Phil serves as a co-leader of the Public Policy, Regulatory & Government Affairs practice, where he represents clients in legislative, regulatory, enforcement and litigation matters before and involving federal, state, and local governments. He also handles grants, approvals, permits and other government transactions.
Prior to joining the firm, Phil held numerous positions in government, including serving as chief counsel and deputy administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US Department of Transportation.