Meredith Connell Promote Five to Partnership

>> New Jobs on New Zealand’s Best Law Jobs Network
Meredith Connell (MC), Aotearoa’s premier litigation firm, has announced the elevation of five lawyers to partner status and one to special counsel, effective July 1, 2024. This expansion brings the firm’s total partner count to 33 across its Auckland and Wellington offices.
Mark Harborow, chairman of MC’s management board, stated, “These promotions reflect our commitment to ambitious growth and fostering a diverse talent pipeline. We applaud these individuals for reaching this significant milestone through their expertise, dedication, and steadfast commitment to our team, clients, and communities.”
The new partners are Jack Cheng, David Collins, Danielle Houghton, Andy Luck, and Elizabeth Rutherford. Danielle Christoffersen has been named special counsel.
Cheng, an immigration specialist, has a track record of resolving complex cases involving financial, character, health, or humanitarian issues. Collins will spearhead MC’s local government practice, leveraging his extensive experience in regulatory and public law. Houghton excels in both criminal and civil litigation, with a focus on regulatory matters. Luck specializes in commercial and regulatory litigation, particularly in financial markets and consumer law. Rutherford is renowned for her work in commercial, competition, and public law, offering innovative solutions to diverse clients.
Christoffersen, the new special counsel, brings expertise in asset structuring and property matters, including relationship property, trusts, and commercial property transactions.
MC has also promoted 16 lawyers to senior associate and associate positions, further strengthening its team.